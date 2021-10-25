Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island commanding officer lancha interview

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Ippolito, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, responds to questions regarding the lancha mission in South Padre Island, Texas on Oct. 25, 2021. Lanchas pose a major threat, usually entering the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico with the intent to smuggle people, drugs, or poach the United States' natural resources. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 11.01.2021 12:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67689
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108659987.mp3
    Length: 00:05:26
    Year 2021
    Genre Interview
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island commanding officer lancha interview, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INTERVIEW
    INTERDICTION
    PURSUIT
    COAST GUARD
    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
    LANCHA

