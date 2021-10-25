Coast Guard Station South Padre Island commanding officer lancha interview

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Ippolito, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, responds to questions regarding the lancha mission in South Padre Island, Texas on Oct. 25, 2021. Lanchas pose a major threat, usually entering the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico with the intent to smuggle people, drugs, or poach the United States' natural resources. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)