Burial honors in Djibouti, Africa, remembers U.S. WWII veteran over 60 years later- RADIO

Burial honors in Djibouti, Africa, remembers U.S. WWII veteran over 60 years later

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) honor World War II veteran Arthur Lewis during a ceremony at the New European Cemetery in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2021. The cemetery is the final resting place for World War II veteran Arthur Lewis, who died in 1959 while at sea aboard the S.S. Steel Vendor in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Due to the nature and location of his death, the U.S. Merchant Marine was buried in Djibouti without rightfully earned military honors. CJTF-HOA, in coordination with Djiboutian leadership, cleaned up the cemetery, installed the new headstone to identify his grave and conducted a dedication ceremony complete with military honors.