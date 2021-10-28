Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burial honors in Djibouti, Africa, remembers U.S. WWII veteran over 60 years later- RADIO

    DJIBOUTI

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) honor World War II veteran Arthur Lewis during a ceremony at the New European Cemetery in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2021. The cemetery is the final resting place for World War II veteran Arthur Lewis, who died in 1959 while at sea aboard the S.S. Steel Vendor in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Due to the nature and location of his death, the U.S. Merchant Marine was buried in Djibouti without rightfully earned military honors. CJTF-HOA, in coordination with Djiboutian leadership, cleaned up the cemetery, installed the new headstone to identify his grave and conducted a dedication ceremony complete with military honors.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.30.2021 07:20
    This work, Burial honors in Djibouti, Africa, remembers U.S. WWII veteran over 60 years later- RADIO, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    CJTF-HOA
    Lewis

