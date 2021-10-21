Bayonet Ready 22 Gunfire

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade both react to and initiate small arms fire during situational training exercises. This training is part of Exercise Bayonet Ready 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany from Oct. 21 to 30, 2021.



Exercise Bayonet Ready 22 is a directive of the United States Army Southern European Task Force - Africa being conducted by 7th Army Training Command and the 173rd Airborne Brigade at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany from 17 to 30 Oct. 2021. The exercise is designed to facilitate the brigade commander’s gated training strategy to build lethal units in a kinetic, simulated combat scenario against a thinking opposing force.



The 173d Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)