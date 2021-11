Marine Minute: Temporary BAH Increase

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

MARADMIN 511/21 AUTHORIZES AN INCREASE IN B-A-H FOR MARINES IN MANY PLACES ACROSS THE CORPS. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

IN MARCH OF 2020, THE PRESIDENT DECLARED A NATIONAL EMERGENCY FOLLOWING THE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19. SINCE THEN, MANY MARINES AND THEIR FAMILIES HAVE EXPERIENCED SPIKES IN HOUSING AND RENTAL COSTS.

MARADMIN 511/21 AUTHORIZES A TEMPORARY BASIC HOUSING ALLOWANCE INCREASE TO MARINES IN 56 DIFFERENT HOUSING AREAS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. THE APPROVED AREAS INCLUDE TWENTY-NINE PALMS, CHERRY POINT, CAMP LEJEUNE AND MANY MORE. CHECK THE MARADMIN TO SEE IF YOUR AREA QUALIFIES.

MARINES MUST BE ACTIVE DUTY, BE ENTITLED TO BAH, AND HAVE AUTHORIZED HOUSING EXPENSES GREATER THAN THEIR B-A-H RATE. MARINES HAVE UNTIL MARCH 1ST 2022 TO SUBMIT A REQUEST TO THEIR COMMAND.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, AND TO CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY, LOOK AT MARADMIN 511/21 ON MARINES.MIL. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by LCpl. Oneg Plisner)