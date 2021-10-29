Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 9

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    This week's episode of AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast covers the upcoming Halloween holiday. The 189th Safety Office stopped by to talk about Halloween safety and best practices for our children out this weekend trick-or-treating! Have a great and SAFE Halloween!

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 13:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Air National Guard
    Safety
    Halloween
    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing

