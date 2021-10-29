This week's episode of AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast covers the upcoming Halloween holiday. The 189th Safety Office stopped by to talk about Halloween safety and best practices for our children out this weekend trick-or-treating! Have a great and SAFE Halloween!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2021 13:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67660
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108657271.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 9
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|9
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 9, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT