    Your Personnel File - Episode 5: Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)

    Your Personnel File - Episode 5: Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Army Maj. Lisa Dummitt discusses how the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) supports Army Readiness and provides ongoing opportunities for Soldiers in the IRR until they complete their service obligation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:44
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 5: Individual Ready Reserve (IRR), by Shatara Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve

