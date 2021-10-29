FYSA: Agility Prime

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67654" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

FYSA: Agility Prime. For your situational awareness, flying cars are real and the Air Force is helping to rapidly get them in the air. Our guest, AFWERX Director Colonel Nathan Diller prefers to call these flying cars eVTOLs, or electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles. We’ll defer to his expertise. Plug in and join us for more insight on Agility Prime, the revolutionary initiative that partners the military with eVTOL industry leaders to accelerate the development of this amazing new technology.