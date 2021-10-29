Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FYSA: Agility Prime

    FYSA: Agility Prime

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Angel Orozco 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    FYSA: Agility Prime. For your situational awareness, flying cars are real and the Air Force is helping to rapidly get them in the air. Our guest, AFWERX Director Colonel Nathan Diller prefers to call these flying cars eVTOLs, or electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles. We’ll defer to his expertise. Plug in and join us for more insight on Agility Prime, the revolutionary initiative that partners the military with eVTOL industry leaders to accelerate the development of this amazing new technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67654
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108656753.mp3
    Length: 00:32:07
    Year 2021
    Genre Feature
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FYSA: Agility Prime, by Angel Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Partnerships
    AFWERX
    Flying Cars
    Agility Prime
    FYSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT