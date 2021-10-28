Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 12 - Waypoint 2028

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, and Brig. Gen. John Kline, commanding general, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training for a discussion on how CAC and CIMT are supporting TRADOC's mission support of Waypoint 2028.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 12 - Waypoint 2028, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

