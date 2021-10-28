Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, and Brig. Gen. John Kline, commanding general, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training for a discussion on how CAC and CIMT are supporting TRADOC's mission support of Waypoint 2028.
Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
Date Posted:
|10.29.2021 09:28
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67652
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108656668.mp3
Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 12 - Waypoint 2028, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
