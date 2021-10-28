Ms. Corinne Sedano, an AFRL Group Lead for Chemical Propulsion - Flight Programs, joins the podcast to discuss her work at NASA, satellite propulsion and AFRL's Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT) green propellant.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2021 16:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67651
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108655021.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:52
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Lab Life - Episode 56: Martian Milestones and Satellite Propellants, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT