    Lab Life - Episode 56: Martian Milestones and Satellite Propellants

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Ms. Corinne Sedano, an AFRL Group Lead for Chemical Propulsion - Flight Programs, joins the podcast to discuss her work at NASA, satellite propulsion and AFRL's Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT) green propellant.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.28.2021 16:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67651
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108655021.mp3
    Length: 00:29:52
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 56: Martian Milestones and Satellite Propellants, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

