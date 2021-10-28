The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 58 - AF Learning Professionals COP

On episode 58 of the “The Air Force Starts Here” podcast, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs teams talks with Dana Horn from the HQ AETC/A3PB Learning Professional branch about the recent launch of their learning professionals communities of practice. Topics discussed include the why and how the Communities of Practice on MilSuite have been formed to support the continuous learning of learning, how the communities of practice came about after collaboration with others on the AETC staff revealed a gap in developmental information, the collaborative aspect of development, and much more.
|10.28.2021
|10.28.2021 16:15
|Newscasts
|67650
|2110/DOD_108654670.mp3
|00:25:29
|2021
|podcast
|US
