Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 52. 2021 Military Justice Update with Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67645" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this special edition of the podcast, Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney educate explain some of the recent, pertinent changes to military justice and how those changes impact legal offices and practitioners. They discuss the Criminal Investigation & Prosecution Capability, Special Victim Investigation & Prosecution Capability, and investigative processes.