    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 52. 2021 Military Justice Update with Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Capt. Charlton Hedden 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this special edition of the podcast, Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney educate explain some of the recent, pertinent changes to military justice and how those changes impact legal offices and practitioners. They discuss the Criminal Investigation & Prosecution Capability, Special Victim Investigation & Prosecution Capability, and investigative processes.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.28.2021 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67645
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108652672.mp3
    Length: 01:01:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 52. 2021 Military Justice Update with Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney, by Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military justice
    Air Force
    JAG School
    special victims
    Air Force JAG School
    subpoena

