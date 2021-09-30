In this special edition of the podcast, Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney educate explain some of the recent, pertinent changes to military justice and how those changes impact legal offices and practitioners. They discuss the Criminal Investigation & Prosecution Capability, Special Victim Investigation & Prosecution Capability, and investigative processes.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2021 12:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67645
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108652672.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 52. 2021 Military Justice Update with Major Ryan Brunson and Major Jessica Delaney, by Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
