U.S. Marines take part in Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.3 while the MQ-9 Reaper flies to Andersen Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2021 02:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67641
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108650666.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 29, 2021, by PO3 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT