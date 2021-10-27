Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 5

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode five of the Fort Lee Podcast, Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, discusses; his first 90 days in command, the vision for CASCOM moving forward, the Renaming Commission, Operation Allies Welcome, current COVID-19 policies and upcoming events on the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.27.2021 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67638
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108649039.mp3
    Length: 00:30:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 5, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    TRADOC
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT