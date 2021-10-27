In episode five of the Fort Lee Podcast, Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, discusses; his first 90 days in command, the vision for CASCOM moving forward, the Renaming Commission, Operation Allies Welcome, current COVID-19 policies and upcoming events on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2021 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67638
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108649039.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 5, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT