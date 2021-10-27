Spit Fire Podcast - A New Era of Enlisted Leadership Development

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67636" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Airpower Leadership Academy (ALA) is a formalized mentorship program that targets select Staff Sergeants and Technical Sergeants from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. In this episode, we sit down with MSgt David Curley to hear more about the program.