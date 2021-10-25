Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 23: Staying mentally strong

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The Mental Health Gym doesn't have an actual physical space, but exercising at it might be one of the most important things you do. CPT Ryan Sever, Area IV Behavioral Health Officer, joins the Every Soldier Counts Podcast to discuss what you can do to stay in top shape mentally, and what mental health exercises he recommends. CPT Sever also talks about the behavioral health resources available to Soldiers and family members in Area IV, and what someone can expect when they visit his office on Camp Walker.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 23: Staying mentally strong, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    behavioral health
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

