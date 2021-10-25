Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 23: Staying mentally strong

The Mental Health Gym doesn't have an actual physical space, but exercising at it might be one of the most important things you do. CPT Ryan Sever, Area IV Behavioral Health Officer, joins the Every Soldier Counts Podcast to discuss what you can do to stay in top shape mentally, and what mental health exercises he recommends. CPT Sever also talks about the behavioral health resources available to Soldiers and family members in Area IV, and what someone can expect when they visit his office on Camp Walker.
