Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 4: The Heart and Hands of Learning

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Almost everyone recognizes Bloom's taxonomy and the use of the Cognitive Domain. But there are two other domains, the Affective and Psychomotor, which are extremely important in implementing in our lessons, courses, and assessments. Together, all three domains make up the head, the heart, and the hands of education. Listen in to review these two domains and their importance in learning development as a curriculum developer and teacher.

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 4: The Heart and Hands of Learning, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    teaching
    teachers
    instructors
    education

