The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 4: The Heart and Hands of Learning

Almost everyone recognizes Bloom's taxonomy and the use of the Cognitive Domain. But there are two other domains, the Affective and Psychomotor, which are extremely important in implementing in our lessons, courses, and assessments. Together, all three domains make up the head, the heart, and the hands of education. Listen in to review these two domains and their importance in learning development as a curriculum developer and teacher.
