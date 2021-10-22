Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep.17 Promise Scholarship Program

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep.17 Promise Scholarship Program

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.

    ED talks is produced by the West Virginia National Guard Education Services Office and is hosted by Dr. Sherri Shafer. Opinions expressed are those of the guests alone and do not represent the West Virginia National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67608
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108641533.mp3
    Length: 00:20:13
    Year 2021
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep.17 Promise Scholarship Program, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

