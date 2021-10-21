Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Learning the ABCs—and Ds—of Medicare

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Audio by Diana Logreira 

    Military Health System

    To qualify for TRICARE For Life, you only need Medicare Parts A and B. But Medicare offers other options. Tune in to learn more about Medicare Parts A and B—as well as other parts of Medicare, like Parts C and D.
    Guest: Lennya Bonivento, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency

