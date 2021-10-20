Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 55: Twister, Sharknado and International Research

    Lab Life - Episode 55: Twister, Sharknado and International Research

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Brad Barrett joins the podcast to discuss meteorology, storm chasing and his work as a program officer at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research's Southern Office of Aerospace Research and Development (SOARD) in Santiago, Chile.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:21
    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

