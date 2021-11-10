A 30 second spot for Information Tickets and Travel about their trip to a Pumpkin Festival.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67585
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108634228.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|CC
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Pumpkin Festival, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT