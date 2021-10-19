30 second radio spot for scholarships offered by the Saber Community Spouses Club.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67584
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108634227.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|CC
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSC Scholarship, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT