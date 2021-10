Marine Minute: Cyber Security Awareness Month

I’M LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

IT’S CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH AND DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID ENVIRONMENT, TELEWORKING CONTINUES AS A WORKPLACE OPTION LEVERAGED BY CIVILIANS AND MILITARY PERSONNEL.

FOR SOME, BEING UNFAMILIAR WITH TELEWORKING TOOLS AND PROCEDURES CAN LEAD TO BEHAVIOR THAT GREATLY INCREASES THE RISK OF LEAKING PERSONAL OR CLASSIFIED INFORMATION TO THE ENEMY.

WATCH OUT FOR UNSOLICITED EMAILS FROM UNKNOWN PERSONS, ESPECIALLY THOSE ASKING FOR YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION OR SEEMING TO PROMOTE ODD OR UNORTHODOX WORK BEHAVIOR. REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS EMAIL ACTIVITY BY SENDING AN EMAIL TO SUSPICIOUS@USMC.MIL WITH THE EMAIL ATTACHED. DELETE JUNK EMAIL MESSAGES WITHOUT OPENING THEM. REMEMBER, DON’T LEAVE WORK COMPUTERS, COMMON ACCESS CARDS OR WORK DOCUMENTS UNATTENDED AND UNSECURED. AVOID USING PERSONAL DEVICES FOR WORK RELATED.

VISIT THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY’S, CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY (C-I-S-A) WEBSITE OR REVIEW THE MANY CYBER SECURITY COURSES ON MARINE-NET.

THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.

(U.S. Marine Corps audio by LCpl. Garrett Gillespie)