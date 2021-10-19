Pacific Pulse: October 19, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. delivers advanced unmanned aerial systems to Philippine Air Force, U.S. Air Force employees in Yokota receive recognition from U.S. Army Garrison Japan leadership for their assistance to the unit in achieving a notable budget-related task, and USS Ronald Reagan returns to Yokosuka following a deployment.