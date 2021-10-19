Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: October 19, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: October 19, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.19.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. delivers advanced unmanned aerial systems to Philippine Air Force, U.S. Air Force employees in Yokota receive recognition from U.S. Army Garrison Japan leadership for their assistance to the unit in achieving a notable budget-related task, and USS Ronald Reagan returns to Yokosuka following a deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67580
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108633848.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 19, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    air force
    indo pacific
    pacific pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT