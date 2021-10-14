Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts - Strengthening the Team: Maintaining and Operating the Mississippi River

On October 14, 2021, MVD commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted an "In the Valley: Strengthening the Team" forum. The forum was focused on Maintaining and Operating the Mississippi River, and panelists Mr. Barry Sullivan, Chief of the Mat Sinking Unit, Vicksburg District, Ms. Jane Mathison, Lockmaster Lock and Dam #8, St. Paul District and Capt. Edward Morehouse, Master and Captain of the Dredge WHEELER, New Orleans District, discussed each of their specific career fields along with the challenges and rewards associated and then how they each continue to contribute to the USACE mission.