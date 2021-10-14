Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts - Strengthening the Team: Maintaining and Operating the Mississippi River

    MS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Audio by Mary Miller Ratcliff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    On October 14, 2021, MVD commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted an "In the Valley: Strengthening the Team" forum. The forum was focused on Maintaining and Operating the Mississippi River, and panelists Mr. Barry Sullivan, Chief of the Mat Sinking Unit, Vicksburg District, Ms. Jane Mathison, Lockmaster Lock and Dam #8, St. Paul District and Capt. Edward Morehouse, Master and Captain of the Dredge WHEELER, New Orleans District, discussed each of their specific career fields along with the challenges and rewards associated and then how they each continue to contribute to the USACE mission.

