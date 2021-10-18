This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (October 18, 2021) This newscast covers Naval Education and Training Center Command celebrating the Navy's birthday, Foreign Clearance Guide updates and a change to CYP/CDC hours. Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 02:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67568
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108631884.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 18OCT21, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT