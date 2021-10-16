This week's edition of The Marne Report gives you all the info you need in order to renew your ID card on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield! You won't want to miss out on this super helpful info. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2021 21:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67563
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108630645.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:15
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
