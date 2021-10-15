AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 8

In this week's episode, 189th Airlift Wing command chief, CMSgt Rohauer, talks about the mandatory COVID vaccination process as well as the holidays and suicide prevention. 2nd Lt. Tim Tate, a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron cyber operator also discussed what it takes to be a cyber specialist in the Arkansas Air National Guard. Check it out now!