In this week's episode, 189th Airlift Wing command chief, CMSgt Rohauer, talks about the mandatory COVID vaccination process as well as the holidays and suicide prevention. 2nd Lt. Tim Tate, a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron cyber operator also discussed what it takes to be a cyber specialist in the Arkansas Air National Guard. Check it out now!
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2021 13:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:23:34
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 8
|2021
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
