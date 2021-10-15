Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 75 Army Ten Miler

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 75 Army Ten Miler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Audio by Kaitlin Knauer 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Riley leg of the 37th annual Army Ten Miler took place Oct. 10, 2021. We hear from runners on what motivates them and the impact the annual race has on Operation Victory Wellness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 12:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67555
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108629114.mp3
    Length: 00:03:51
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 75 Army Ten Miler, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortrileypodcast #armytenmiler #operationvictorywellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT