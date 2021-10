Marine Minute: Mandatory COVID Vaccines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67551" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M CORPORAL SOLINE SKRZYPCZAK WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES ACROSS THE CORPS ARE ADJUSTING TO THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE’S MANDATE OF THE COVID VACCINE. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.



ACCORDING TO MARADMIN 462/21, ALL ACTIVE DUTY MARINES MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED BY NOVEMBER 28 AND ALL RESERVE MARINES MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED BY DECEMBER 28.



MARINES ARE NOT CONSIDERED FULLY VACCINATED UNTIL TWO WEEKS AFTER THEIR SECOND DOSE OF A TWO SHOT VACCINE OR TWO WEEKS AFTER THE DOSE OF A SINGLE SHOT VACCINE, SO PLAN ACCORDINGLY.



THE MANDATORY VACCINATION OF SERVICE MEMBERS REDUCES THE TRANSMISSION OF THE DISEASE, REDUCES THE SEVERITY OF THE DISEASE FOR THOSE WHO BECOME INFECTED, PRESERVES MEDICAL RESOURCES, AND FACILITATES MISSION ACCOMPLISHMENT FOR INDIVIDUALS, UNITS, AND ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE CORPS.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT MARADMIN 462/21 AND THE CORONAVIRUS PAGE ON MARINES.MIL.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.



The Secretary of Defense mandated the COVID vaccine for all Department of Defense service members on Aug. 1, 2021. In order to preserve the mission of the Corps, Marines are required to get the vaccine or complete a medical or administrative exemption before the deadline. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)