    The Contracting Experience - Episode 32: Digital Transformation – Kyle Hurst

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with the Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office Chief, Kyle Hurst. Hurst talks about the mission of the Digital Transformation Office and why it’s so important for the Air Force to automate unnecessary manual processes and transform digitally in order to compete with near peer adversaries. He also shares what everyday Airmen can do to contribute to this immediate challenge facing the Air Force.

    Acronyms:
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    DAF – Department of the Air Force

    Air Force Public Digital Guide: https://wss.apan.org/af/aflcmc/

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67550
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108626972.mp3
    Length: 00:15:46
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
