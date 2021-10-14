The Contracting Experience - Episode 32: Digital Transformation – Kyle Hurst

In this episode, we sit down with the Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office Chief, Kyle Hurst. Hurst talks about the mission of the Digital Transformation Office and why it’s so important for the Air Force to automate unnecessary manual processes and transform digitally in order to compete with near peer adversaries. He also shares what everyday Airmen can do to contribute to this immediate challenge facing the Air Force.



Acronyms:

AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

DAF – Department of the Air Force



Air Force Public Digital Guide: https://wss.apan.org/af/aflcmc/



