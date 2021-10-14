Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 8 (Haiti)

In this episode, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, talks with Div. Inspector Naissa Pierre of the Haitian National Police. Pierre was the first female Haitian graduate of the U.S Coast Guard Academy and the first international cadet at any U.S. service academy to achieve the highest cadet position, Regimental Commander. She currently serves as Liaison Officer, Cabinet of the Director General of the National Police of Haiti.
