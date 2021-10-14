Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 8 (Haiti)

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    In this episode, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, talks with Div. Inspector Naissa Pierre of the Haitian National Police. Pierre was the first female Haitian graduate of the U.S Coast Guard Academy and the first international cadet at any U.S. service academy to achieve the highest cadet position, Regimental Commander. She currently serves as Liaison Officer, Cabinet of the Director General of the National Police of Haiti.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

