On this Pacific Pulse, combined maritime forces from Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S. begin phase II of MALABAR 2021, Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander of U-S Pacific Command, visited Bangkok, Thailand, and U.S. Civilian Military Support Element-Philippines conducted tactical combat casualty care training with the Philippine Coast Guard North Eastern Luzon District.
|10.14.2021
|10.14.2021 00:52
|Newscasts
|67547
|2110/DOD_108624119.mp3
|00:01:00
|JP
|9
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 14, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
