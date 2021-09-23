Pacific Pulse - Joint Repatriation of Remains Ceremony

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, DPAA, hosted South Korean President Moon Jae-in for this year’s joint repatriation of remains ceremony on Sept. 23 2021.
|09.23.2021
|10.14.2021 00:30
|Newscasts
|67545
|2110/DOD_108624076.mp3
|00:00:30
|2021
|Blues
|HI, US
|0
|0
|0
