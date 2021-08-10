102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 004 - October 2021

This month we have queued up for you the monthly command message, an interview with the Rising Six Council, five questions with recruiting and retention, a recap of the 20th Anniversary 9/11 ceremony and mini documentary, and a teaser from the newest Chevrons podcast.



Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!