Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 004 - October 2021

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 004 - October 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month we have queued up for you the monthly command message, an interview with the Rising Six Council, five questions with recruiting and retention, a recap of the 20th Anniversary 9/11 ceremony and mini documentary, and a teaser from the newest Chevrons podcast.

    Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 07:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67527
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108618432.mp3
    Length: 00:37:39
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 004 - October 2021, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Recruiting and Retention Specialist

    TAGS

    podcast
    9/11
    ang
    102 iw
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT