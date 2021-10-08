Soldiers compete in a battalion-level "Best Warrior Competition" while Carrier Strike Group 1 units conduct bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 02:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67520
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108614311.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 8, 2021, by PO3 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT