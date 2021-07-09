The 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Superintendent, Senior Master Sergeant Christine Palmer, explains how care for Afghan evacuees is maintained, even in the case of emergencies onboard Aircraft. The medical professionals helping onboard these aircraft are called, The Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67500
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108610649.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allies Refuge Update: Medical Care for Afghan Evacuees Onboard Aircraft, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT