    Allies Refuge Update: Medical Care for Afghan Evacuees Onboard Aircraft

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Superintendent, Senior Master Sergeant Christine Palmer, explains how care for Afghan evacuees is maintained, even in the case of emergencies onboard Aircraft. The medical professionals helping onboard these aircraft are called, The Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:53
    OAR
    10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Evacuees
    Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel

