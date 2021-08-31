Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge Update: Sanitation

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    86th Mission Support Group Commander, Colonel Amy Glissen describes the efforts done to ensure effective sanitation measures for Afghan evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. Air Force Staff Sergeant David Lawson, highlights his everyday role in contributing to those sanitation measures as a Public Health technician with the 86th Medical Group.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE
    Sanitation
    Ramstein Air Base
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Evacuees

