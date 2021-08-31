Operation Allies Refuge Update: Sanitation

86th Mission Support Group Commander, Colonel Amy Glissen describes the efforts done to ensure effective sanitation measures for Afghan evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. Air Force Staff Sergeant David Lawson, highlights his everyday role in contributing to those sanitation measures as a Public Health technician with the 86th Medical Group.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67499
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108610627.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
