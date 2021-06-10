MANAMA, Bahrain (October 6, 2021) This newscast covers Energy Action Month, The AFCENT Band and changes to PSD hours for Columbus Holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 08:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67491
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108610472.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 6OCT21, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT