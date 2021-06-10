Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 6OCT21

    BAHRAIN

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 6, 2021) This newscast covers Energy Action Month, The AFCENT Band and changes to PSD hours for Columbus Holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Location: BH
    This work, Bahrain Beat 6OCT21, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

