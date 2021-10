Marine Minute: Defense Agencies Initiative

IM LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH COOPER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE MARINE CORPS IS ABOUT TO MODERNIZE BUDGET, ACCOUNTING, AND ACQUISITIONS BY IMPLEMENTING A NEW SINGLE BUSINESS MISSION SYSTEM.



IT’S CALLED THE DEFENSE AGENCIES INITIATIVE, OR D-A-I.



IT AIMS TO SIMPLIFY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ACROSS THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT BY DELIVERING MORE AUDITABLE RECORDS AND IMPROVING INTEGRATION BY USING STANDARD DATA STRUCTURES AND BUSINESS PRACTICES.



ON OCTOBER 1ST, THE MARINE CORPS BECAME THE FIRST MILITARY SERVICE TO TRANSITION TO THE NEW SYSTEM.



THIS REPLACEMENT, TO A PREVIOUS SYSTEM, COMBINES EVERYTHING INTO ONE STREAMLINED PLATFORM AND CHANGES THE WAY LOGISTICS MARINES DO BUSINESS AND HOW CIVILIANS TRACK TIME AND ATTENDANCE.



THE MARINE CORPS IS OFFERING INSTRUCTOR LED TRAINING WITH D-A-I SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS AND IS ROLLING OUT TAILORED WEB-BASED TRAINING AVAILABLE FOR MARINES TO USE.



MARINES SHOULD REACH OUT TO THEIR UNIT TRAINING REPRESENTATIVES FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO GET TRAINED UP ON D-A-I.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by LCpl. Joseph Cooper.)