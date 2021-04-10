Belvoir In The Know - Episode 12

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Military Personnel Division Chief, Joselyn Uribe, discusses DoD ID cards and passports with the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major. For more information about the Fort Belvoir ID Card Facility, call 703-805-4549 or visit home.army.mil/belvoir and search "DEERS/ID Cards."