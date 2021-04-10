Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 12

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Military Personnel Division Chief, Joselyn Uribe, discusses DoD ID cards and passports with the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major. For more information about the Fort Belvoir ID Card Facility, call 703-805-4549 or visit home.army.mil/belvoir and search "DEERS/ID Cards."

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 12, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ID Cards

