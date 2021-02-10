AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 7

This week's episode covers the plans for the drill at the 189th Airlift Wing. It also goes over the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination process for our DSG's and what is expected of them at the time of vaccination.



The episode also highlights the innovative thinking of Lt. Col. Justin Fitzpatrick and future plans to share the FAR UV Light System with the community the Arkansas Air National Guard supports. Some ideas include places the ultraviolet light systems in schools, hospitals, public transportation and more! Check it out now!