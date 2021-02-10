Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 7

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    This week's episode covers the plans for the drill at the 189th Airlift Wing. It also goes over the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination process for our DSG's and what is expected of them at the time of vaccination.

    The episode also highlights the innovative thinking of Lt. Col. Justin Fitzpatrick and future plans to share the FAR UV Light System with the community the Arkansas Air National Guard supports. Some ideas include places the ultraviolet light systems in schools, hospitals, public transportation and more! Check it out now!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67478
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108606690.mp3
    Length: 00:08:57
    Artist Jessica Roles
    Composer Jessica Roles
    Conductor Jessica Roles
    Album AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 7
    Track # 7
    Disc # 7
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 7, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130H
    Minuteman
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT