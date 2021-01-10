FYSA: SECAF Frank Kendall. For your situational awareness, it’s going to take "One Team, One Fight" for the Air Force to compete, deter, and win today and into the future. In this episode, the 26th Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall outlines some of his priorities that he hopes will ensure an edge over near-peer competition, including: bolstering relations with defense industry partners; taking care of the families of Airmen and Guardians; getting meaningful military capabilities into the hands of Airmen and Guardian operators; closing the gap on disparity in the forces; and of course, protecting the health of the Total Force by making sure everyone is safeguarded from the COVID-19 virus.
