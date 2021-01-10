Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 73 Wiping out Wipes

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 73 Wiping out Wipes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Public works explains the toll wipes are having on the sanitation system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67470
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108604857.mp3
    Length: 00:03:35
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 73 Wiping out Wipes, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort riley
    ks
    wipes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT