    Chevrons - Ep 005 - Next level leadership

    Chevrons - Ep 005 - Next level leadership

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Lorene Kitzmiller, Enlisted Strategic Planner for the Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Airman Chloe Cournoyer, a services specialist in the 102nd Intelligence Wing Force Support Squadron, reflected on leadership throughout their careers and some of the ways that successful leaders can empower our Airmen.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 005 - Next level leadership, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Leadership
    National Guard Bureau
    Podcast
    102 IW
    Chevrons
    Enlisted Professional Development

