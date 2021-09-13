Chief Master Sgt. Lorene Kitzmiller, Enlisted Strategic Planner for the Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Airman Chloe Cournoyer, a services specialist in the 102nd Intelligence Wing Force Support Squadron, reflected on leadership throughout their careers and some of the ways that successful leaders can empower our Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67469
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108604770.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:36
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Chevrons - Ep 005 - Next level leadership, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
