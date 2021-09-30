Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 3: The Curious Case of Benjamin Bloom's Taxonomy

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Most educators can recognize Dr. Benjamin Bloom’s Taxonomy as an important part of their field. But most may not know that there are varieties of this Taxonomy that include an old, a revised, a Cognitive, an Affective, and a Psychomotor version, only one of which was actually created by Bloom.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67463
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108602339.mp3
    Length: 00:10:20
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    TAGS

    education

