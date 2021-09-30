Episode 3: The Curious Case of Benjamin Bloom's Taxonomy

Most educators can recognize Dr. Benjamin Bloom’s Taxonomy as an important part of their field. But most may not know that there are varieties of this Taxonomy that include an old, a revised, a Cognitive, an Affective, and a Psychomotor version, only one of which was actually created by Bloom.