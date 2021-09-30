Most educators can recognize Dr. Benjamin Bloom’s Taxonomy as an important part of their field. But most may not know that there are varieties of this Taxonomy that include an old, a revised, a Cognitive, an Affective, and a Psychomotor version, only one of which was actually created by Bloom.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 14:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67463
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108602339.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Episode 3: The Curious Case of Benjamin Bloom's Taxonomy, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT