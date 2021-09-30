Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 3

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 3

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In the third episode of the Fort Lee Podcast, Maj. Jonathan M. Ward, Army Logistics University Support Battalion executive officer, shares his command and personal experiences with Soldier suicides; and Kristian Anthony, Garrison Workforce Development Program specialist, tells civilians about educational opportunities to advance their careers and prepare for retirement.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 11:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:13
    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 3, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    News
    Podcast
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    Workforce Development

