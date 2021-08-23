Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Okinawa Update NWS210823

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    This audio file was produced from AFN Okinawa as its local newscast, which airs daily on Wave 89, “The Eagle”.

    OKINAWA, Japan (August 23, 2021) This newscast covers Kubasaki High School's Covid-19 prevention measures and the Kadena Officer's Spouses Club's mission and services. Mass Communication Specialist Third Kelly Meyer reports from AFN Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Kadena
    Camp Foster
    OSC
    Kubasaki Highschool

