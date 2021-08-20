Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savage Opsec

    Savage Opsec

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Justin Kuhl 

    AFN Humphreys

    A servicemember is not being careful with how, what, and where they're posting to their social media, a high-speed NCO corrects them. The result is "Savage"

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 01:32
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    This work, Savage Opsec, by SSG Justin Kuhl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    OPSEC
    Savage

