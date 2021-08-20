A servicemember is not being careful with how, what, and where they're posting to their social media, a high-speed NCO corrects them. The result is "Savage"
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 01:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|67427
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108595261.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Savage Opsec, by SSG Justin Kuhl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT