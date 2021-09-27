Today's Story: Right-Sizing the Fleet
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67422
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108594256.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 September 2021, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT