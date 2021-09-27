Army Lt. Col. Steven Polacek discusses how the Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP) assists transitioning Soldiers discover knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to be competitive and successful in the global workforce.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67421
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108594136.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|101
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 4: Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP), by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
